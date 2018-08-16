Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $2.01. Hertz Global posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Hertz Global had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. 3,224,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.06.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.