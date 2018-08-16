Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 16.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Hershey by 64.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 29.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 441,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $100.44 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.04%.

In related news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

