Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €108.00 ($122.73) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €118.35 ($134.49).

Shares of HEN3 traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €107.55 ($122.22). 1,348,254 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

