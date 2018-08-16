Helen of Troy (HELE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.75.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $116.60. 3,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.10. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.75 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $726,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 886.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,158,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

