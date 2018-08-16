Healthequity (HQY) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.66

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.66 and last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 27992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Healthequity from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 158.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $169,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $555,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 16.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Healthequity by 2.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Healthequity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

