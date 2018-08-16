Healthcare Value Capital LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NVLN)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,387 shares during the period. Novelion Therapeutics makes up approximately 13.7% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Healthcare Value Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Novelion Therapeutics worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novelion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVLN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Novelion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Novelion Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

