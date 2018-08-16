Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,959,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,314,000 after buying an additional 625,147 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,763,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,103,000 after buying an additional 256,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,621,000 after buying an additional 2,070,452 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $189,343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,938,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,631,000 after purchasing an additional 251,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

