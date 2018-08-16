Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.75

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 368999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIIQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

The firm has a market cap of $781.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $3,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Fichthorn acquired 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,949.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,291.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock worth $41,925,031. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 529.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 75,260 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 14.5% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 15.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter worth $7,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

