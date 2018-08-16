Health Care SPDR (XLV) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Health Care SPDR makes up 2.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Health Care SPDR by 154.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Health Care SPDR by 11.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Health Care SPDR by 11.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in Health Care SPDR by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 107,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in Health Care SPDR by 29.5% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 45,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period.

Get Health Care SPDR alerts:

Shares of XLV stock opened at $89.93 on Thursday. Health Care SPDR has a 52 week low of $77.82 and a 52 week high of $91.79.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.