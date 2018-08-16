Head to Head Survey: Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) versus Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Ctrip.Com International (NYSE: BR) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ctrip.Com International does not pay a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 11.40% 4.55% 2.38% Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.88% 46.16% 15.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ctrip.Com International and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 0 6 9 0 2.60 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 5 0 0 2.00

Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus price target of $51.54, indicating a potential upside of 34.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $107.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.35%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.15 billion 5.00 $329.22 million $0.59 64.92 Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.33 billion 3.49 $427.90 million $4.19 30.99

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ctrip.Com International. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ctrip.Com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats Broadridge Financial Solutions on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. Its Global Technology and Operations segment offers computerized real-time transaction processing services that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, settlement, reference data, reconciliations, and accounting; multi-currency solutions to support real-time global trading; and managed services solutions, which comprise securities clearing, record-keeping, and custody-related functions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

