Head-To-Head Review: Tarena International (TEDU) versus Capella Education (CPLA)

Tarena International (NASDAQ: CPLA) and Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Capella Education pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tarena International does not pay a dividend. Capella Education pays out 50.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capella Education has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

32.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Capella Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Capella Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Capella Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International 0.96% 1.25% 0.87% Capella Education 5.92% 19.78% 15.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarena International and Capella Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $292.13 million 1.67 $27.35 million $0.46 18.83 Capella Education $440.41 million 2.76 $23.50 million $3.43 30.32

Tarena International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capella Education. Tarena International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capella Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tarena International and Capella Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 1 5 0 0 1.83 Capella Education 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tarena International currently has a consensus price target of $16.21, indicating a potential upside of 87.21%. Capella Education has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Capella Education.

Volatility & Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Capella Education has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capella Education beats Tarena International on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Capella Education Company Profile

Capella Education Company, through its subsidiaries, provides online postsecondary education and job-ready skills services in the United States. Its Post-Secondary segment offers various doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs primarily for working adults in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education markets; and courses that are eligible for transfer into credit at approximately 2,000 colleges and universities. At December 31, 2017, it offered approximately 2,050 online courses and 54 academic programs with 155 specializations to approximately 38,000 learners. The company's Job-Ready Skills segment provides online non-degree training solutions and services to individuals and corporate partners focused on the delivery of job-ready skills; software development program for women with placement and coaching services; and software coding education services. Capella Education Company also offers learner support services, which include academic services comprising new learner orientation, technical support, academic advisory, reminder, writing, tutoring, and educational accommodation services, as well as operates an online portal, which provides academic and personal skills; administrative services, including online class registration and transcript requests; library services; financial aid counseling; and career counseling services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

