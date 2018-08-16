Head-To-Head Review: Avangrid (AGR) versus TransAlta (TAC)

Avangrid (NYSE: TAC) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avangrid and TransAlta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $5.96 billion 2.56 $381.00 million $2.20 22.47 TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.93 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -31.94

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avangrid and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 2 2 6 0 2.40 TransAlta 0 2 1 0 2.33

Avangrid currently has a consensus price target of $53.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Avangrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than TransAlta.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 6.07% 4.47% 2.16% TransAlta -8.42% -1.67% -0.58%

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Avangrid pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avangrid beats TransAlta on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. It also generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. The company was formerly known as Iberdrola USA, Inc. Avangrid, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

