Head-To-Head Review: Amerisafe (AMSF) vs. Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

Amerisafe (NYSE: HRTG) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Amerisafe alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amerisafe and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 2 4 0 2.67 Heritage Insurance 0 1 4 0 2.80

Amerisafe currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Heritage Insurance has a consensus price target of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.13%. Given Heritage Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Amerisafe.

Risk and Volatility

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Insurance pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amerisafe has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Heritage Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 13.35% 14.28% 4.15% Heritage Insurance 0.79% 10.66% 2.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Amerisafe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerisafe and Heritage Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $375.21 million 3.26 $46.23 million $3.08 20.65 Heritage Insurance $406.62 million 1.03 -$1.11 million $1.53 10.27

Amerisafe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerisafe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 521,350 personal residential policies and 3,100 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.