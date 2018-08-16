Head-To-Head Contrast: Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) & Navistar International (NAV)

Stagecoach Group (NYSE: NAV) and Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Navistar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Navistar International 1.69% -4.49% 3.39%

81.5% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Navistar International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stagecoach Group and Navistar International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Navistar International 0 8 9 0 2.53

Navistar International has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Navistar International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navistar International is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Navistar International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $5.34 billion 0.22 $183.47 million $0.32 6.53 Navistar International $8.57 billion 0.47 $30.00 million $0.51 80.39

Stagecoach Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navistar International. Stagecoach Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navistar International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navistar International has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navistar International beats Stagecoach Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through four segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of 6,900 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 9 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,300 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates bus services under contract, transit authorities, and others; commuter bus services; inter-city coach services; bus tours; charter operations; and sightseeing bus services through a fleet of approximately 2,300 vehicles in the United States and Canada. In addition, it operates South West Trains in south west England out of London Waterloo railway station, as well as Island Line services on the Isle of Wight; East Midlands main line train services to London St Pancras, regional rail services in the East Midlands area, and inter-regional services between Norwich and Liverpool; the Virgin Trains East Coast providing inter-city train services between London to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, and York; and Supertram, a light rail network incorporating three routes in the city of Sheffield. Stagecoach Group plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it designs and manufactures mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2017, it had approximately 728 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 87 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

