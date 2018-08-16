Head to Head Comparison: Tempur Sealy International (TPX) & Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Tempur Sealy International (NASDAQ: PRPL) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Purple Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International 5.21% 120.57% 5.48% Purple Innovation N/A 7.71% 0.57%

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Purple Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International $2.75 billion 1.07 $151.40 million $3.20 16.88 Purple Innovation N/A N/A $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Volatility & Risk

Tempur Sealy International has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tempur Sealy International and Purple Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International 2 2 5 0 2.33 Purple Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus price target of $56.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Purple Innovation has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Purple Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Tempur Sealy International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats Purple Innovation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

