Head to Head Comparison: Legg Mason (LM) vs. Medley Management (MDLY)

Legg Mason (NYSE: MDLY) and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Medley Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Medley Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Legg Mason and Medley Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $3.14 billion 0.86 $285.07 million $3.72 8.48 Medley Management $65.56 million 0.44 $920,000.00 N/A N/A

Legg Mason has higher revenue and earnings than Medley Management.

Volatility & Risk

Legg Mason has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medley Management has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Medley Management pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. Legg Mason pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Legg Mason and Medley Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 4 4 0 2.20 Medley Management 0 2 0 0 2.00

Legg Mason currently has a consensus target price of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.82%. Medley Management has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Legg Mason’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than Medley Management.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and Medley Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 11.87% 8.12% 3.90% Medley Management -2.16% -10.97% 7.85%

Summary

Legg Mason beats Medley Management on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

