Head to Head Comparison: Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) and Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ: CPLP) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Gener8 Maritime does not pay a dividend. Capital Product Partners pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

77.2% of Gener8 Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Gener8 Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gener8 Maritime and Capital Product Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gener8 Maritime 0 3 2 0 2.40 Capital Product Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gener8 Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. Capital Product Partners has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Capital Product Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Gener8 Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Gener8 Maritime has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gener8 Maritime -102.09% -7.26% -3.50% Capital Product Partners 8.86% 2.90% 1.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and Capital Product Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gener8 Maritime $298.37 million 1.84 -$168.54 million ($0.25) -26.44 Capital Product Partners $249.12 million 1.57 $38.48 million $0.25 12.04

Capital Product Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gener8 Maritime. Gener8 Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Product Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Gener8 Maritime on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as General Maritime Corporation and changed its name to Gener8 Maritime, Inc. in May 2015. Gener8 Maritime, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Capital Product Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

