Head-To-Head Comparison: CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (CPCAY) vs. LATAM Airlines Group (LTM)

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (NYSE: LTM) and LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get CATHAY Pac AIRW/S alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CATHAY Pac AIRW/S and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CATHAY Pac AIRW/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 LATAM Airlines Group 2 3 0 0 1.60

LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.04%. Given LATAM Airlines Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LATAM Airlines Group is more favorable than CATHAY Pac AIRW/S.

Profitability

This table compares CATHAY Pac AIRW/S and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CATHAY Pac AIRW/S N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group 2.05% 4.74% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CATHAY Pac AIRW/S and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CATHAY Pac AIRW/S $12.48 billion 0.48 -$161.52 million ($0.21) -36.33 LATAM Airlines Group $9.61 billion 0.61 $155.30 million $0.26 36.92

LATAM Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CATHAY Pac AIRW/S. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays out -28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LATAM Airlines Group pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats CATHAY Pac AIRW/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CATHAY Pac AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator and as an aircraft leasing facilitator; and cargo terminals. It operates a fleet of approximately 200 aircraft. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 137 destinations in 24 countries and cargo services to approximately 144 destinations in 29 countries with a fleet of 307 aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY Pac AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY Pac AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.