Head-To-Head Comparison: Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) & Tarena International (TEDU)

Tarena International (NYSE: BEDU) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tarena International alerts:

32.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tarena International and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $292.13 million 1.67 $27.35 million $0.46 18.83 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Volatility & Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International 0.96% 1.25% 0.87% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tarena International and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 1 5 0 0 1.83 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tarena International presently has a consensus price target of $16.21, indicating a potential upside of 87.21%. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.68%. Given Tarena International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Summary

Tarena International beats Bright Scholar Education Holdngs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.