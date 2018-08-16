HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,328 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Bank of America raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

