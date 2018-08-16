HC Wainwright Reiterates $3.00 Price Target for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) received a $3.00 target price from research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.54. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 4.64% of Onconova Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

