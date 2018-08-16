HC Wainwright Reiterates “$21.00” Price Target for Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) has been given a $21.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 236.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 231,786 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

