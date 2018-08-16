HC Wainwright Analysts Give United Therapeutics (UTHR) a $95.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $95.00 price target on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.86.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $124.63 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $366,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,112.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.