HC Wainwright Analysts Give General Moly (GMO) a $1.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We note this burn rate excludes the current Cu-Ag Target drill program at Mt. Hope. Total cash expenditures for 2Q18 totaled $2.1 million, comprised of $0.6 million related to costs at Mt. Hope and $1.4 million for G&A expenses. We believe the firm has sufficient funds to cover corporate needs, exploration expenses, and expenses related to the Liberty Project all the way into 1Q19 if necessary. We also highlight that the firm has several options at its disposal to improve liquidity if needed. Moly prices continue to pick up steam. The moly price averaged $11.52 per pound in the past month, for a YoY increase of 57%. The moly price has also stayed above $10.00 throughout 1H18, despite increased volatility that pushed prices to as low as $10.60 per pound in late-June and up to $13.00 per pound in early-March.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN GMO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 62,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,203. General Moly has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,867 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of General Moly worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

