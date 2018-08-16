Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $198.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan J. Deniro sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $72,532.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,350.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $417,319 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

