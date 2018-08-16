Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.23 ($76.40).

SAX opened at €49.34 ($56.07) on Monday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €45.41 ($51.60) and a 52 week high of €66.40 ($75.45).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

