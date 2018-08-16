Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for SLM Solutions Group (AM3D)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AM3D. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. equinet set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.29 ($35.55).

ETR:AM3D opened at €23.10 ($26.25) on Monday. SLM Solutions Group has a one year low of €29.31 ($33.31) and a one year high of €49.75 ($56.53).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

