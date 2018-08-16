Hasbro (HAS) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hasbro earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6450391135844 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley set a $106.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $2,093,035.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,006,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,077.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.