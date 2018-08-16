Hartland & Co. LLC Buys 1,982 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Hartland & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,387.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $265,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $229,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $200,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $20,241,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,121,794 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,565,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,583,846 shares of company stock valued at $145,058,769. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

