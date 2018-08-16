Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) is Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 217,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 571,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $600,546.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,412. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

