Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,872,174 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 13th total of 55,760,111 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,571,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.02. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,216,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,654 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,016 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,842,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

