H & R Block Inc (HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will announce $136.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the lowest is $134.40 million. H & R Block reported sales of $137.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 269.22% and a net margin of 19.40%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet upgraded H & R Block from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H & R Block from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in H & R Block by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in H & R Block by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.21. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

