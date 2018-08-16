H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 18th, H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 636,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. Party City Holdco Inc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.95 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Party City Holdco’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 312,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

