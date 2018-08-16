Guillermo Marmol Buys 8,900 Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) Stock

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) Director Guillermo Marmol bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,659.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guillermo Marmol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Guillermo Marmol bought 20,000 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSI opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.10.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.87 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. equities analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 158,123 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

