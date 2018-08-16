Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $140.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $261,929.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $36,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,500.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,840. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,426,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,417,000 after purchasing an additional 189,915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,215,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 900,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 895,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 386,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,729. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.18, a P/E/G ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

Earnings History and Estimates for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

