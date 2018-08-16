Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for VF (VFC)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research note released on Monday morning. Guggenheim currently has a $105.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

“We believe the strategic rationale is compelling, with synergies across these businesses becoming less clear as they’ve evolved over time. We remain $105 PT. We believe this transaction offers compelling strategic rationale and is a logical next step for VF as an active portfolio manager. In the past ~12 months, VF has sold its Licensing business (May 2017) and Nautica (April 2018) and acquired: 1) Williamson-Dickie (Oct. 2017), 2) Icebreaker (April 2018), and 3) Altra (June 2018). We believe the transaction announced today will be a key catalyst for VF’s next layer of transformative growth and value creation and note a few key points: the deal 1) enhances strategic/management focus, 2) focuses investment on strategic priorities, 3) adds flexibility to pursue independent strategies/diverging paths to value creation, and 4) drives more efficient capital allocation.”,” Guggenheim’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VF to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a hold rating on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

NYSE:VFC opened at $92.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. VF has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $5,943,301.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,596,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,717 shares of company stock worth $21,223,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 5,303.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

