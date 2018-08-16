Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancorp’s earnings. Guaranty Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancorp.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

GBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 54.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,347,000 after purchasing an additional 327,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 636.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNK traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $907.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Guaranty Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Guaranty Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

