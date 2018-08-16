GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Major Shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp Acquires 178,846 Shares of Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 178,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,517,148.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTT Communications alerts:

On Monday, August 13th, Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 426,915 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,399,842.95.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 155.63 and a beta of 0.99. GTT Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GTT Communications by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.