Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GGAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.59 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 129,937 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 187,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

