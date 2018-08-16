Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.01 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) announced a special dividend on Monday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.0146 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous special dividend of $1.76.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

