Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.88.

NYSE GPI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,180. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $209,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

