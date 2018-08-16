Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,102,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,926,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 202,247 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $478,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,564 shares in the company, valued at $19,920,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,700 shares of company stock worth $6,970,725 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FR opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.79. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

