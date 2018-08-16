GreenMed (GRMD) Market Cap Tops $275,284.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $275,284.00 and $446.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00254558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00154219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.06720412 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,467,373 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

