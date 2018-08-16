Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $107,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

COF stock opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,911,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,651 shares of company stock worth $30,395,892. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

