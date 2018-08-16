Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 884.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,541 shares of company stock worth $5,284,474. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $264.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.