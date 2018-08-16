Greenleaf Trust Acquires 967 Shares of ORIX Co. (IX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX opened at $78.85 on Thursday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 44,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,191,782.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

