Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,723,263 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 13th total of 2,439,492 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 50,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.8% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 135.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $330.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

