Great Elm Capital Corp Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Great Elm Capital in a research note issued on Sunday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GECC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

GECC opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.53. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 1.28% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.