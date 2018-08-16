Great Canadian Gaming (GC) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$37.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.08.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Shares of TSE:GC opened at C$47.58 on Wednesday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1 year low of C$28.89 and a 1 year high of C$55.85.

In other Great Canadian Gaming news, insider Bruce Barbour sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Also, insider Chindavon Phouikhoune-Phinith sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.25, for a total transaction of C$418,733.25. Insiders sold 10,466 shares of company stock worth $527,641 in the last 90 days.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.