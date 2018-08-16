Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $77.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $51,907,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 415,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 410,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 150.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 283,325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 239.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $14,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

